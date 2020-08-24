The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) rules allow loans to go to multiple subsidiaries of a large holding company as long as their total employees or revenues fall under the relevant size standard, which for the coal industry is 1,250 employees. United Coal’s parent company is Metinvest, which also encompasses operations in Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, and elsewhere, with 66,000 total employees, according to its 2018 annual report. Metinvest told POGO that its foreign operations did not count as affiliates of United Coal and thus their employees did not count under SBA’s size standard. “According to the determination of the lending bank, who approved the loan, Metinvest was not considered as an affiliate for the purpose of the PPP loan because they do not have US based employees,” Metinvest said in a statement. The SBA has relied on private lenders to process PPP loan applications.

Unlike past Small Business Administration programs, it does not matter if PPP loan recipients are owned by a wealthy foreign national.

In this case, the foreign national is Akhmetov, who, despite seeing his fortune decline significantly in recent years, remains a wealthy power broker in Ukraine.

Months before the coronavirus led to global lockdowns, Akhmetov bought the Villa les Cèdres, the most expensive mansion on the French Riviera, for over $200 million.

The son of a coal miner himself, Akhmetov also owns what was reputed to be the world’s most expensive home at the time of its purchase, a penthouse at London’s One Hyde Park that he bought for more than $200 million in 2010.

That headline-grabbing acquisition came a year after Metinvest, an arm of Akhmetov’s primary investment vehicle, SCM Holdings, bought United Coal Company.

